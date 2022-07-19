QuarkChain (QKC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.67 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $70.32 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

