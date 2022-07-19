QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 35,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.08.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.9 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $141.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.61 and a 200-day moving average of $150.18. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

