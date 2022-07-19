Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given a $108.00 Price Target at Cowen

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) has been assigned a $108.00 price target by investment analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QRVO. Bank of America lowered Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.62.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,637. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $90.16 and a 12-month high of $201.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $453,532.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 25.0% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 265.6% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 18,131 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 76.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its stake in Qorvo by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Articles

