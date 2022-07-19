QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2123 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

QNTQY opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QNTQY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 335 ($4.00) to GBX 400 ($4.78) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.18) to GBX 355 ($4.24) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 331 ($3.96) to GBX 361 ($4.32) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 382 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($4.78) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

