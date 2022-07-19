Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Reduced by KeyCorp

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Carrier Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.3 %

CARR stock opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

