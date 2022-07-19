PUTinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0011

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 19th. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $142.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PUTinCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,152.98 or 0.99989064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00045518 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00024805 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001510 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org.

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

