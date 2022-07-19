Public Mint Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39,061.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded up 40.8% against the US dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $39,061.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032664 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,710,490 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Buying and Selling Public Mint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

