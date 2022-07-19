Public Mint (MINT) Hits Market Cap of $2.37 Million

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, Public Mint has traded up 46.4% against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $39,735.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00031934 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00007381 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,710,490 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Public Mint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.