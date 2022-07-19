Provident Trust Co. Has $331.17 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Provident Trust Co. reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 6.8% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Provident Trust Co. owned about 0.96% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $331,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $138.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ TROW traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.74. 5,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,375. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.54. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

