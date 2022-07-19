Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Short Interest Up 52.3% in June

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,050,000 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 8,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proterra

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTRA. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Proterra Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of PTRA stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 51,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.03. Proterra has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.06 million. Proterra had a negative net margin of 100.20% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. Analysts anticipate that Proterra will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

