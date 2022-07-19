ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Trading Down 2.2%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.64. Approximately 308,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,562,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 400.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.