ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Trading Down 0.8%

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $16.14. 25,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 29,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 5.94% of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

