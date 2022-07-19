ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $296,049.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,412.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $296,049.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,412.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,800.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,958. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 28.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,552. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $976.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.73 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ProPetro will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

