PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $4.68

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $4.95. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGRU has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.40 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

PropertyGuru Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PropertyGuru Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth $42,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at $465,000. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

