PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $4.68

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $4.95. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PGRU has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.40 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.
PropertyGuru Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PropertyGuru Company Profile
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
