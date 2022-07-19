Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.54-$4.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.38.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.11. 3,884,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,319. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.33%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Prologis by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

