Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given a $129.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) has been given a $129.00 target price by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE PGR traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,382. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.36. Progressive has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $122.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $560,913,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.