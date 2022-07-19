Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given a $129.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) has been given a $129.00 target price by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.
PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.
NYSE PGR traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,118,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,382. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.36. Progressive has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $122.24.
In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $560,913,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
