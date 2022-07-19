Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Sells $948,276.70 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 27,265 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $948,276.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,258.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Parth Mehrotra sold 12,735 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $435,919.05.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,197,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Parth Mehrotra sold 60,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $1,753,200.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,000,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $558,600.00.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PRVA traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.36. 17,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,088. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.20. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $47.77.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 42.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 85,632 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

