Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Prime Mining Trading Up 11.2 %
PRMNF traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812. Prime Mining has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.
About Prime Mining
