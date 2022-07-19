Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Prime Mining Trading Up 11.2 %

PRMNF traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812. Prime Mining has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

About Prime Mining

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

