PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at CIBC

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.41.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of PSK traded up C$1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,737. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.58. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$12.75 and a 1 year high of C$20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity at PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$139.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,812.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$496,967.40. In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.41 per share, with a total value of C$36,812.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$496,967.40. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Maclean Proctor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,727,667.20. Insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $266,652 over the last three months.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.