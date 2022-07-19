PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PREKF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,798. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $16.26.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

