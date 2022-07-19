Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Short Interest Up 61.3% in June

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the June 15th total of 80,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTMN. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 48,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 208,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 62,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTMN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Portman Ridge Finance in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Portman Ridge Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ PTMN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.97. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $25.97.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portman Ridge Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

