Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($60.61) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America set a €90.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

PAH3 traded up €3.58 ($3.62) during trading on Monday, hitting €67.48 ($68.16). 772,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion and a PE ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €70.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €78.83. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of €59.06 ($59.66) and a 1 year high of €97.66 ($98.65). The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

