Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 228,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Pop Culture Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pop Culture Group stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Pop Culture Group accounts for 0.4% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Pop Culture Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Pop Culture Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Pop Culture Group stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Pop Culture Group has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

