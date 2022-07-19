Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Short Interest Update

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,400 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sergio Javier Vaccaro purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $92,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 14,878 shares of company stock valued at $138,938 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ponce Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 17,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 88,172.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Ponce Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PDLB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. 16,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,953. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $227.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.50. Ponce Financial Group has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Ponce Financial Group had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ponce Financial Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

