Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Up 30.5% in June

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

PLBC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.91. 4,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,751. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 18.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter worth $381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

