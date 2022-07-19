PJT Partners (PJT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PJT Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 989,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,430,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,158,000 after buying an additional 55,533 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,068,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in PJT Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 102,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PJT. StockNews.com raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

