Piper Sandler Lowers TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $12.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TPIC. StockNews.com started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $44.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $403.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 88.53%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

