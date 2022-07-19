Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 233.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 1.5% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.05% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $30,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after buying an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,183 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,764,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $105,524,000 after purchasing an additional 539,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after purchasing an additional 537,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $211.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.90 and a 200-day moving average of $237.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.69 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

