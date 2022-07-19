Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $247.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $281.00 to $247.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PXD. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.24.

PXD opened at $211.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.90 and its 200-day moving average is $237.71. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

