Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 853 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Security Asset Management boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 8,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in BlackRock by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 62,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $597.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $621.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $706.99.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.