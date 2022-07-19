Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 4,562 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,994 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 476.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $103.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.30. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

