Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 21,176 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,176 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after buying an additional 610,141 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after buying an additional 1,889,694 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.63.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

