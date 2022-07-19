Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 6,852 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $141.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.18. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

