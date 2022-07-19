Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $24.41 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,332 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

