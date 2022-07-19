Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $16.28 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 142,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFC. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.04.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

