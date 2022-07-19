Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $13.82 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $7,032,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $167.23 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.46. The company has a market capitalization of $452.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.49.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,367. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

