Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $345.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.57.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

