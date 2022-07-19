Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,978,000 after acquiring an additional 166,984 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 290,890 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 581,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,735,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,533,000 after acquiring an additional 113,397 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 507,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $201.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

