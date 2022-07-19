PIN Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One PIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004513 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00341825 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00019468 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001917 BTC.
About PIN
PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain.
PIN Coin Trading
