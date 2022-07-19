PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Down 39.3% in June

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PMX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.66. 72,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,261. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

