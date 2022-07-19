Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Up 15.7% This Week

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $880,404.43 and $20.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,065.63 or 0.99976000 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00042930 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00217650 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00256035 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00112253 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00055113 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005647 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,716,925 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.