Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,122,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,935. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.83 and its 200-day moving average is $100.48. The company has a market cap of $138.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 32.4% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

