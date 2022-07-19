PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.27–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:PMCB opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.18% of PharmaCyte Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

