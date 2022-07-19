Personal CFO Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,233 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $93.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day moving average of $121.15. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

