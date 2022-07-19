Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 263 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,273,000 after acquiring an additional 615,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,333,000 after buying an additional 68,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,018,000 after buying an additional 268,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Gartner by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,089,000 after buying an additional 349,099 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,613,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $238.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.98 and a 200 day moving average of $274.71.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eileen Serra bought 700 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,393. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IT. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.33.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.