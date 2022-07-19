Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 1,626 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 17,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IBM opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.21. The company has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.75.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

