Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 821 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 217,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.83.

COF stock opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

