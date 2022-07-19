Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $633,000 in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVA. Riverstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Enviva by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,957,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211,548 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Enviva by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,026,000 after acquiring an additional 55,948 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Enviva by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 307,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Enviva by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 274,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Enviva by 1,681.7% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 120,762 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Enviva

In other news, President Thomas Meth acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $505,508.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 426,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,055,268.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Thomas Meth acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $505,508.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 426,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,055,268.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $36,214.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,303.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 40,522 shares of company stock worth $2,581,596 and have sold 1,428 shares worth $101,902. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enviva Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of EVA opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.83. Enviva Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $91.06.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.49 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Enviva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

