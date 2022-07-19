Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $546,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25.

