Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $849,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $224.17 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.23 and its 200 day moving average is $253.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

